Hayley Erin Always Hoped For Her Return To The Young And The Restless

While on the Dishing With Digest podcast, Hayley Erin said that she's absolutely obsessed with her new "The Young and the Restless" character, Claire Grace. And who wouldn't be? She's young, fun, and spunky, but she also looks like she's got an ace hidden up her sleeve, too. Erin also said that while trying to figure out the logistics of her move back to Los Angeles from Ireland with a husband and two small toddlers hasn't been easy, she's glad to be back. She said that she always hoped to return to "Y&R" because it's the one soap set that felt like home for her. Erin said that the moment she stepped onto the set of "The Young and the Restless" again it felt like she got "punched in the face with nostalgia." But in a good way, of course. She explained, "Nothing has changed. It's exactly how I left it. The smell of the set had stayed the same. I can't explain it, but it's like the smell of flowers. All of these memories came back."

In addition, Erin told TV Insider back in September that she came back to the soap world because she was also excited about taking on a more "serious" role with Grace. But because of the great lengths she's had to overcome to get here, she said, "Coming back to 'Y&R' is honestly the funniest, greatest karmic loop of my life."