The Bold And The Beautiful Star Camelia Somers' Tribute To Grandma Suzanne Will Leave You In Tears

Longtime fans are still having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that television legend Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76. She was an icon who paved the way for women in television when she fought to get paid as much as her male "Three's Company" co-star John Ritter before she got fired from the show. She was also an infomercial star when she became a spokesperson for the ThighMaster. Suzanne was clearly loved by her friends and her family, and her "Three's Company" co-star Joyce DeWitt's sweet tribute to her proved that their feud was water under the bridge.

Suzanne's husband Alan Hamel told Page Six that she passed away peacefully at her Palm Springs, California home in the early hours of October 15, just one day shy of her 77th birthday. The actor died after her long battle with cancer. Hamel told the site, "Just when you think everything is fine and you get an all clear, cancer does an end-run ... cancer is ugly, it's an epidemic."

But it's all the beautiful things that Suzanne's granddaughter and "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Camelia Somers had to say about her "Zannie" in her Instagram memorial that has everyone in tears.