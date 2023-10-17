The Bold And The Beautiful's Joshua Hoffman Is Honored To Play R.J. Forrester
When it was first announced that Ridge "R.J. Forrester would return to the fictional town of Los Angeles that the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan legacy families call home, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans were excited. It's been such a long time since he was last on the canvas, that a lot of fans couldn't help but wonder whatever happened to R.J.
It turns out that he was sent off to school only to return after realizing that R.J. wants to be a part of the Forrester family legacy, too. And by that, we mean R.J. wants to leave his mark on Forrester Creations as a fashion designer tour de force. Actor Joshua Hoffman, who now plays the character on the hit CBS soap, teased the reason for R.J.'s return back in April. He told Soap Hub that R.J. was gone for so long because "he doesn't enjoy the drama going on." In other words, he's now got business to take care of.
Now that he's several months into the role, Hoffman says that it's been an absolute honor to play R.J. Forrester on the iconic daytime television show.
Joshua Hoffman is loving his role on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Joshua Hoffman says that he's absolutely grateful that the show's cast had welcomed him so warmly when he first stepped foot on the set several months ago. Since then, his character Ridge "R.J." Forrester has found himself stuck in the middle of a major storyline between his grandfather, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and his father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in a runway feud that the soap hasn't seen in years. Eric wants to keep his top spot at Forrester Creations, while Ridge thinks it's time for his father to let go and retire. Hoffman feels incredibly lucky to spend so much screen time with two veteran actors like John McCook and Thorsten Kaye as their characters continue battling it out before their upcoming fashion show.
Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, Hoffman told the publication that he feels like the show's cast is a professional community of actors where everyone is seen and heard. He said, "When I introduce ideas, they're listened to, which honestly means the world to me. And this new storyline with John [McCook, a.k.a. Eric Forrester] is absolutely an honor, especially since I get to do it with him, who I love working with. I am very much looking forward to whatever comes next."