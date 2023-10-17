The Bold And The Beautiful's Joshua Hoffman Is Honored To Play R.J. Forrester

When it was first announced that Ridge "R.J. Forrester would return to the fictional town of Los Angeles that the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan legacy families call home, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans were excited. It's been such a long time since he was last on the canvas, that a lot of fans couldn't help but wonder whatever happened to R.J.

It turns out that he was sent off to school only to return after realizing that R.J. wants to be a part of the Forrester family legacy, too. And by that, we mean R.J. wants to leave his mark on Forrester Creations as a fashion designer tour de force. Actor Joshua Hoffman, who now plays the character on the hit CBS soap, teased the reason for R.J.'s return back in April. He told Soap Hub that R.J. was gone for so long because "he doesn't enjoy the drama going on." In other words, he's now got business to take care of.

Now that he's several months into the role, Hoffman says that it's been an absolute honor to play R.J. Forrester on the iconic daytime television show.