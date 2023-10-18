Inside Suzanne Somers And Alan Hamel's Everlasting Love Story

Suzanne Somers' death brought the curtain down on the relationship she had shared with Canadian producer Alan Hamel for over half a century. The star of sitcoms like "Three's Company" and "Step by Step," Somers was as renowned for her entertainment career as she was for her romantic life, the innermost details of which were not hidden from fans. Somers and Hamel's firebrand passion dominated their public commentary across news studios, magazine interviews, self-authored books, and social media videos. If head-over-heels in love was a state of being personified, this couple would define it best.

From their first meeting in the 1960s to their last interaction just hours before Somers' death on October 15, 2023, the pair were bound by eternal desire. As Somers put it to People in 2020, "We worked hard to get to this place where we're comfortable. And we are so content together." The longevity of their romance could be attributed to the simplest of things: sharing a drink, dancing together, and never compromising on sexy time. The success of their rock-solid relationship also relied on unwavering spousal support, which Somers was blessed abundantly with during some of the lowest points in her life.

From wading through hardships to come out stronger on the other side to entering an older, sexier phase of their lives in each other's company, Somers and Hamel set lofty standards of love that few would be able to match. Let's take a deep dive inside Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel's everlasting love story.