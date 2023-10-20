The Dobre Twins: 10 Facts About The Social Media Stars

The following article mentions suicide.

To quote Team Rocket of Pokémon fame, "Prepare for trouble, and make it double!" Lucas Dobre-Mofid and Marcus Dobre-Mofid, known as the Dobre Twins, sure have made a name for themselves. The social media star twins have gained legions of followers — over 32 million on YouTube and over 38 million on TikTok, to be exact — with their unique brand of pranks, stunts, comedic skits, and vlogs. Like so many social media sensations, the boys didn't start out amongst the stars — they were born in Gaithersburg, Maryland on January 28, 1999. The children of esteemed Romanian Olympian Aurelia Dobre, they grew up practicing gymnastics alongside older bros Cyrus Dobre-Mofid and Darius Dobre-Mofid. In their teen years, their acrobatic abilities lent them some fame on tragically defunct video sharing app Vine (RIP).

Although that platform might have died, the Dobre Twins' fan base sure hasn't. Every time the boys post a video — whether on their own Dobre Twins YouTube channel or the channel they run with Cyrus and Darius, called the Dobre Brothers — they immediately score hundreds of thousands of views. A profile on the boys in The Washington Post outlines just a few of the milestones they've achieved: they've secured representation by Hollywood-based influencer management company Fullscreen; headlined YouTuber convention VidCon; and partnered up with brands like Fortnite, AT&T, Coca-Cola, and Wendy's.

Want to be plugged into the Dobre Twins' wild world of backflips, drag races, obstacle courses, and international tours? Read on for the lowdown on their whirlwind of a life.