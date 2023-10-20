Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Had An Instant Connection

Jodie Turner-Smith's filing for divorce from Joshua Jackson came as a shocker, considering that the two appeared smitten with one another. Even more puzzling is that Turner-Smith noted the date of separation as September 13, 2023, which was mere days after the couple celebrated Turner-Smith's birthday together in New York City. Nevertheless, she cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing and is looking to keep an amicable co-parenting relationship with Jackson through joint custody of their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson. Jackson has not commented publicly on the split but was allegedly surprised by Turner-Smith's move, which is a sad conclusion to their love story.

The actors initially met in 2018 during Usher Raymond's birthday party. Turner-Smith admitted to Seth Meyers on his late-night show that she tried dodging Jackson at the shindig. However, her attraction to him was immediate. The "Dawson's Creek" star felt the same way towards Turner-Smith, and it didn't take long for the two to embark on a fast dash to the alter, marrying in December 2019 and welcoming Juno in April 2020.

No matter what led to the marriage breakdown, the couple was once deeply in love after connecting immediately.