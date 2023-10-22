Why Joshua Jackson And Diane Kruger Never Considered Marriage

Amid the sad news of the end of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's relationship, we are reminded that the "Dawson's Creek" star has quite an impressive dating history. Those who remember him as Pacey Witter are familiar with his short-lived fling with co-star Katie Holmes. But he has also dated other big names in the business, like Diane Kruger. Someone who, despite a decade-long relationship with, Jackson never married (much less entertained the idea of tying the knot with).

The pair didn't have the smoothest start to their love affair, but Jackson and Kruger were inseparable once the fire was lit. After a few years of solid dating, it isn't surprising that the public started to wonder if they would ever walk down the aisle. However, the couple dropped hints that marriage probably wasn't in their cards. In 2014, Jackson sat down with Glamour and said outright, "I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious. I don't feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party."

He continued to say that neither his parents' nor Krugers' marriages worked out, so it was a touchy subject for them both, which is something Kruger also alluded to.