Inside 90210 Star Tori Spelling's Sibling Bond With Her Brother Randy

They say that anyone who has a sibling also has a lifelong friend. Tori Spelling and her younger brother Randy Spelling are proving the saying true. Growing up, Tori and Randy were among the luckiest kids on the planet. They are the children of author Candy Spelling and producer Aaron Spelling. Aaron, who passed away in 2006, was the genius behind some of the biggest film and TV franchises to date, including "Charlie's Angels," "Summerland," and, of course, "Beverly Hills, 90210," the hit TV series that made Tori a household name.

The Spellings' status as Hollywood royalty afforded their children a life many of us could only ever dream of. Randy and Tori spent part of their childhood living in "The Manor," a sprawling 123-room mansion complete with a bowling alley and ice rink. Their childhood home was also a popular hangout spot for their dad's famous friends. During an appearance on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?," Randy recalled bowling with Burt Reynolds and being enchanted when Sophia Loren visited.

With fame, luxury, and money surrounding their family, you might think Tori and Randy have a tense or superficial relationship with one another. At one point in time, that might have been the case. In 2009, their mother accused Tori of cutting off contact with all her family members, including Randy, for nearly half a decade (via Fox News). But if there did exist any bad blood between the two, they've since squashed it. Today, the brother and sister are an example of how great friendship with your sibling can be.