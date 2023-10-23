Benjamin Hollingsworth Vs. Martin Henderson: Fans Weigh In On The Hunkiest Virgin River Star

Beauty is subjective but for "Virgin River" fans, there's a clear winner between which of the show's leading men is the dreamiest. On October 3, 2023, the "Virgin River" Fans Facebook page posed the question: "Benjamin Hollingsworth vs. Martin Henderson: Who is your favorite 'Virgin River' hunk?" They shared glamor shots of the actors side-by-side, and the post received over 750 comments.

Most of the responses leaned in favor of Henderson (or Jack, as his character in the show is known). One fan remarked simply, "Martin Henderson all the way," while a few wrote "Martin Henderson" with the heart-eyes emoji to express their love. Henderson/Jack pulling ahead is not surprising since "Virgin River" fans were also clear on their favorite couple being Jack and Mel.

However, there was plenty of appreciation for Hollingsworth in the comments section too. A handful of fans named Hollingsworth or his character, Brady, as their favorite, and one even quipped, "I can multitask, I love them both!" The hunk who plays Doc Mullins on "Virgin River" was mentioned by one commenter: "Tim Matheson. I'm showing my age. It's nice to have choices."