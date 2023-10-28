Eddie Murphy's Model Daughter Shayne Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

While some celebrity kids struggle to carve a distinct identity because of their famous heritage, Shayne Audra Murphy, daughter to movie legend Eddie Murphy, is doing just fine. Born on October 10, 1994, Shayne has not one, but two famous parents. Her mother, model Nicole Mitchell, was married to Eddie for 13 years and is the mother of five of his 10 kids.

Despite the fame and Eddie Murphy's net worth, her parents strived to ensure a semblance of normalcy for Shayne growing up. She completed her high school education at Wildwood School in Los Angeles and earned her bachelor's degree in English Literature from Loyola Marymount University in 2018.

Long before this, however, the limelight had already found Shayne. In 2011, she was "discovered" by Jerome Martine, who described her as "an exotic, beautiful, confident, grounded, sweet 16-year-old with impeccable manners and style." While many expected that she would pick between acting and modeling, Martine, who already managed Shayne's sister, Bria Murphy, foresaw a brighter future for Shayne and encouraged her to go for both.