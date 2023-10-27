Inside Princess Charlene's Tragic Childhood

You might assume that Princess Charlene had a privileged upbringing, like most European princesses. Princess Diana, for one, grew up frolicking on Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate, as her father — an earl — had more than enough funds to lease the royal family's prestigious Park House. Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, meanwhile, spent most of her childhood engaging in expensive sports, like surfing and downhill skiing. And, of course, the famous Monégasque royals, Princess Caroline and Princess Stéphanie, were practically raised to be jet-setters, routinely hopping from Paris to Switzerland to their home on Le Rocher.

In stark contrast to these women, however, Princess Charlene of Monaco did not grow up with a silver spoon in her mouth. If anything, her roots reveal a world of struggle. Born in now-Zimbabwe in 1978, Charlene came into the world during a tumultuous time. As the country's war of independence raged on, the future princess spent much of her childhood surrounded by unimaginable violence. Additionally, her parents came from a lower middle-class background, meaning that they did not necessarily have the funds to shield her from all that was going on.

As Charlene got older, her family faced one tragedy after the other — thanks to issues like a house fire, financial instability, and even murder. Through it all, the Zimbabwean beauty developed a strong sense of resilience. As one of the princess' close friends once told People, "She's a tough cookie."