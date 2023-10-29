Russell Brand's Age Gap With Wife Laura Is Larger Than We Thought

This article contains references to sexual assault.

There's a lot to unravel when it comes to Russell Brand. The notorious British actor and funnyman was at one point seen as a flirtatious rockstar whose sense of humor wasn't everyone's cup of tea. Out of his many outrageous "jokes," dressing up as Osama bin Laden one day after the cataclysmic 9/11 attacks has to be one of his worst takes to date. His love life hasn't been much less controversial. Brand's famously brief marriage to singer Katy Perry lasted just 14 months, and he reportedly sent Perry the divorce notice via text message.

Since then, Brand seems to have turned a new leaf. He's now a political commentator and has finally settled down with the love of his life, author Laura Gallacher. The two have been happily married since 2017. Gallacher appears to be standing steadfast at Brand's side amidst the alarming sexual assault allegations put out by The Times in September 2023. It's clear that the actor has found his match with the writer, despite there being a sizable difference in their age. While it's certainly not the biggest age gap we've seen in a celebrity couple, Brand and Gallacher are 12 years apart in age. What might be more shocking than their decade-spanning age difference is how old they were when they first started dating.