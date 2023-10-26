What Kerry Kennedy's Relationship With Her Brother RFK Jr. Is Like

Navigating tension between siblings can be challenging enough on its own — add politics to the mix, and the waters grow even muddier. Fewer families are more well-versed in this fact of life than the Kennedys, particularly now as the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy continues his bid for the 2024 presidential nomination to the chagrin of his brothers and sisters.

Robert Kennedy Jr.'s complicated family dynamics have only been exacerbated by his propensity for pushing controversial conspiracies surrounding COVID-19 and vaccines. While his family members have emphasized their love of Kennedy in their statements of condemnation, they also admit how difficult it is to watch their brother spread misinformation.

Kerry Kennedy, Robert Jr.'s younger sister and the president of the nonprofit organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, distanced herself from her brother in a statement following his presidential bid announcement. "I love my brother Bobby," Kerry wrote on the nonprofit's site. "But I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues."