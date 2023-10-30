King Charles' History Of Flying Planes And Why He Stopped

When it comes to aviation and the British royal family, it seems like the two go hand-in-hand. According to the Royal Air Force Museum, these connections all started in 1909 when King Edward VII, who was Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandfather, met the Wright brothers and became interested in their aircraft. Within a decade, members of the British royal family started riding on aircraft, with some even learning how to pilot themselves!

This passion for flying eventually passed on to King Charles III, who was known for not only having an affinity for air travel, but who was also an avid pilot himself. He put his skills to work with the British military in several different capacities, and he even managed to fly himself to various personal events. Yet, while Charles' personal piloting days suddenly stopped in the mid-1990s, his love for aviation seemingly never ceased. Since ascending to the throne after his mother's death, King Charles has understandably been busy taking on new roles, but his piloting days stopped long before Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.