Times Donald Trump Jr. Slammed Celebs & Angered The Internet
Donald Trump has frequently used social media to slam his detractors ranging from politicians to news anchors to Hollywood celebrities. He referred to Meryl Streep as "overrated," via X, formerly known as Twitter, after she called him out during her 2017 Golden Globes speech. He attacked Debra Messing for a bit, and Megyn Kelly was a frequent target after she moderated the Republican presidential debate in 2015 — Kelly later said that Trump was the reason that she left Fox News, and Kelly's not planning to ever return to mainstream media.
And in a "like father, like son" situation, Donald Trump Jr. also frequently uses social media to call out detractors. Both Trump and Trump Jr. often get a lot of agreement and support via the comments sections of their social media posts. But there are often just as many people, if not more, who take offense to many of their posts if the comments section is any indication. Just look at the time Trump Jr. tweeted about Mr. Potato Head. Here are five times that Trump Jr. has belittled or insulted celebrities that got quite a negative reaction online.
Even Trump fans didn't like Donald Trump Jr.'s post about Britney Spears
Donald Trump Jr. tried to stir the pot with a Britney Spears meme and it didn't go well. On October 1, 2023, he posted a meme of two side-by-side pictures of Spears to Instagram with one labeled "America under Trump" and one labeled "America under Biden." The "Trump" image was a publicity still of Spears when she was younger, and the "Biden" image was a screenshot from her controversial Instagram video where she danced with fake knives.
Spears has notably gone through a lot of highs and lows in both her personal life and her career over the years, and even some Donald Trump fans thought the Trump Jr.'s post was too much. One wrote: "That is mean. Brittany had been so taken advantage of. I love Donald Trump, but take this down."
Others thought it was an attempt by Trump Jr. at distraction. "How's your dad and your family business? Had a rough week huh jr?" one commenter said, seemingly in reference to Trump Jr. posting the meme on October 1, which was the first day of the New York fraud trial against Trump and his business in which Trump Jr. is named as a defendant.
Donald Trump Jr. might have resentment over Demi Lovato's takedown song of his father
Nearly two years before Donald Trump Jr.'s post about Britney Spears, he posted a similar meme about Demi Lovato to Instagram. It included two images of Lovato, one with her at a red carpet event and the other seemingly from a paparazzi photo, and the caption, "Everything work turns to s***" and Trump Jr. wrote as his caption, "a wise man once said..."
Lovato came out as nonbinary in 2021, and she co-wrote and recorded the song "Commander in Chief" in 2020, which was specifically about then-President Donald Trump. With lyrics like: "Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep / Seriously, do you even know the truth?" it was clear that it wasn't a positive reflection of Trump's time in office. So that could explain Trump Jr.'s vitriol against Lovato.
A number of people seemed to appreciate Trump Jr.'s assessment in his Instagram post, but others weren't having it. One said: "Demi has been through enough crap to have to deal with idiotic people like the ones in this comment section. If they are happy wyd do y'all care? It's their life not yours. They are not hurting you." While another wrote, "Imagine making fun of other person's looks.. at least demi is talented and beautiful unlike you."
Donald Trump Jr. mocked Alec Baldwin over the death of Halyna Hutchins
In the wake of the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 on the set of the movie "Rust" caused by the firing of a prop gun by Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump Jr. posted about the incident a number of times on Instagram, focusing on making fun of and calling out Baldwin, who has frequently played Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" — a portrayal that has subjected him to Trump's ire.
But Trump Jr. didn't just post about what happened. He also started selling t-shirts on his website that read "Guns don't kill people / Alec Baldwin kills people," according to Insider. It was the T-shirts that got a lot of people angry with him. In the comments to one of Trump Jr.'s Instagram posts about Baldwin, one person wrote: "And you have to be a low person to sell shirts taking advantage of a tragedy. Seek help!"
It wasn't just Trump haters who didn't like Trump Jr.'s Baldwin t-shirt design. Another wrote: "Trump2024 but this isn't Baldwins fault. S***ing on him is indecent regardless of the stupid things he says and has said. Let's be better than the media! INTEGRITY."
LeBron James has spoken out against Donald Trump and Trump Jr. seems to have responded
LeBron James has frequently talked about his negative opinion of Donald Trump, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by Trump supporters. Laura Ingraham once said that James should "shut up and dribble" after the NBA star talked about Trump, as reported by NPR. Trump himself has used social media to speak derogatorily about James, and he's been joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr.
Trump Jr. posted a video of James to Instagram in November 2021 with the caption, "Is there a bigger b**** in pro sports than LaSnitch?" The video was of James asking refs to remove two Pacers fans at a Lakers game who had been aggressively heckling James, including allegedly saying that they hoped James' son died in a car accident.
One commenter said of Trump Jr.: "Bruh, ik you wouldn't say that to Lebron's face. He would knock ur ass out lmao. U the definition of a keyboard warrior." Another said, "You haven't done anything in your life. Only rich cuz of your dad." And plenty of people saw the logic behind James' anger, like this commenter, who wrote, "I mean if someone told you they hope your kid dies would you be mad ?"
Donald Trump Jr. got mad about The Rock so the internet got mad at Trump Jr.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson put Donald Trump on blast in a video about the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 in an Instagram video, and he endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020. That likely put him on the Trump family radar as a critic, which might explain why in 2022, Trump Jr. started sharing disparaging posts about Johnson when Johnson distanced himself from podcaster Joe Rogan when footage of Rogan using the n-word was made public.
Trump Jr. took to Instagram and posted a doctored picture of the actor with long purple hair and a nose ring with the caption: "Imagine someone who would throw a good friend under the bus to appease some woke d-bag lunatic on Twitter?" But Trump Jr. didn't stop there. Amidst the drama between Rogan and The Rock, Johnson deleted an old transphobic tweet from 2011, which Trump Jr. then reposted on Twitter, saying, "you can't just try to quietly delete transphobic attacks without giving a groveling apology and expect to ever work in Hollywood again." Some defended Johnson: "This tweet happened 10 years ago. People grow and change as they gain knowledge," one person tweeted.
Another tweeted about Trump Jr.'s hypocrisy: "You're offended? After all the things daddy has said? Maybe say this to The Rock in person. What do you say??" And others thought that Trump Jr. was just posting about Johnson for attention.