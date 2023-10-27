What To Know About Meghan McCain's Feud With Bravo's Ariana Madix

Outspoken author, TV personality, and podcaster Meghan McCain is a living embodiment of the old adage, "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." And in the October 2023 birthday-themed episode of her podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat," she offered a new type of scorning deserving of her ire: getting cropped out of Bravo's Ariana Madix's Instagram pic.

Six months after the daughter of the late Senator John McCain and the "Vanderpump Rules" star attended the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, McCain shared her side of the social media snafu on her podcast. According to McCain, she, her husband, Madix, and other star-studded attendees snapped a group pic around a cocktail table.

While McCain shared the entire group photo, Madix reposted the same image with McCain and husband Ben Domenech cropped off the end of the shot. When McCain looked further into why she was excluded from Madix's picture, the actor's team denied any wrongdoing before Madix ultimately blocked McCain from Instagram.