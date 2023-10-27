Scott McGillivray Vs Tarek El Moussa: Fans Have Spoken On Which Is The Hunkiest HGTV Star

It's official: people can't stop watching HGTV. One of the reasons might be the plethora of good-looking guys onscreen. Sure, you might tune in to see the flipped houses, backyard makeovers, real estate hunts, and jaw-dropping home renovations, but it makes watching all the action so much sweeter when there's some hunkiness added to the mix.

Tall, dark, and handsome, Scott McGillivray has done double-duty for HGTV in both the US and Canada for years. In the States, he fronts "Income Property," "Buyers Bootcamp," and "Vacation House Rules." North of the border, McGillivray gets more personal with "Moving the McGillivrays" and "Scott's Own Vacation House." Equally tall, dark, and handsome, Tarek El Moussa started out on HGTV with the hit series "Flip or Flop," and has added more shows to the network's ever-expanding arsenal with "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa" and "The Flipping El Moussas" alongside his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

With both men showing viewers not only how to conquer the world of buying and making houses look pretty, and both also clearly capable of inciting a little swooning, it only stands to reason there had to be a hunk-off. And, in a poll conducted by Facebook's Fans of HGTV, asking which of the two is the favorite, the votes swayed in the direction of Mr. McGillivray.