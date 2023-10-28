Who Is Former Trump Campaign Lawyer Jenna Ellis?

Jenna Ellis, formerly a lawyer for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, pleaded guilty in a Georgia court on October 24, 2023, admitting to one count of aiding and abetting false statements, which is a felony (via CNN). The charges against her were due to lies that Ellis and other members of the Trump 2020 Campaign allegedly told to officials in Georgia in December 2020. In light of her guilty plea, the former Trump lawyer was sentenced to pay $5,000 in restitution to the State of Georgia, and she will remain on probation for the next 5 years. She will also be expected to cooperate with prosecutors as they continue to try other members of her former team for similar charges, including Donald J. Trump himself.

Ellis said of her guilty plea, in a statement to the court, "If I knew then what I knew now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges." She went on to say that she looks back at her actions with "deep remorse."

But how did her career lead Ellis to this defeating moment, and when did she first believe that Donald Trump may not be a person she would want to align herself with or professionally support? The answers might surprise you.