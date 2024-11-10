Where Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Stand Years After His Affair

Though their marriage is legally finished, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he and Maria Shriver have not fully removed themselves from each other's lives, despite the circumstances which ended their relationship. "We never left the [first] chapter," he told People in 2023. "Because remember, it's not like we had a feud. We didn't have a fight. It's just my f– up, right? She said, 'Okay, this is what it is,' and then she decided to make a split, so it was her decision. But the fact is, we always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that."

Those privy to Schwarzenegger and Shriver's relationship details know the screw up the former was referring to is when he made the crushing admission that he had an affair and conceived a son with a former housekeeper. Following his revelation, Shriver promptly moved out of their mansion, and the couple announced their separation in 2011, though it took 10 years to finalize their divorce. However, Schwarzenegger said they've remained present in each other's lives, and have consistently appeared together for holidays and other major family moments. "So everything is kind of just as if we're together but we have separate lives," he told People.