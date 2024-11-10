Where Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Stand Years After His Affair
Though their marriage is legally finished, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he and Maria Shriver have not fully removed themselves from each other's lives, despite the circumstances which ended their relationship. "We never left the [first] chapter," he told People in 2023. "Because remember, it's not like we had a feud. We didn't have a fight. It's just my f– up, right? She said, 'Okay, this is what it is,' and then she decided to make a split, so it was her decision. But the fact is, we always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that."
Those privy to Schwarzenegger and Shriver's relationship details know the screw up the former was referring to is when he made the crushing admission that he had an affair and conceived a son with a former housekeeper. Following his revelation, Shriver promptly moved out of their mansion, and the couple announced their separation in 2011, though it took 10 years to finalize their divorce. However, Schwarzenegger said they've remained present in each other's lives, and have consistently appeared together for holidays and other major family moments. "So everything is kind of just as if we're together but we have separate lives," he told People.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver moved on to new relationships
Since their marriage concluded, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have both moved on to other relationships. For over a decade, Schwarznegger has dated Heather Milligan, a physical therapist. The "Kindergarten Cop" star opened up about their relationship in 2023, saying he appreciates her personality and strong work ethic. "We have so many things in common," he told People. "I think the world of her. I love that she's into working. She's clearly independent. She just is driven as hell." In addition to wooing Schwarzenegger, People reported Milligan has also apparently won over his kids, with whom she's been photographed and has spent time with.
Meanwhile, Shriver's love life after Schwarzenegger has shown less consistency. Two years after their separation, Shriver dated ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd. Per The Washington Post, the couple had a serious but low-key relationship. They dated until 2017, sources told the New York Post. Since then, Shriver's relationship status has remained unclear, though Schwarzenegger hinted that, as of September 2023, she could be in another relationship. "And she has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother's Day parties and Christmas" he told People.