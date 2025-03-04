Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver's Kids Live Really Lavish Lives
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a rags-to-riches story. A former governor of California and action star known for films like "The Terminator" and "Last Action Hero, Schwarzenegger lived a very tragic childhood before working his way to the top, first as a bodybuilder, then as an actor, and eventually as a politician. Along the way, Schwarzenegger met Maria Shriver, and while the two are no longer together (here's where Schwarzenegger and Shriver stand years after his affair), they still have four children together (and Schwarzenegger has a fourth with another woman) whose lives they're both involved in.
Additionally, Schwarzenegger lives an incredibly lavish life. He's earned millions from his movie career and millions more from business ventures, leaving him with loads for himself and his kids. And Shriver isn't doing too bad, either. Between her divorce settlement and just being a Kennedy, she's got plenty to bestow on her children, too. And their children are doing just fine. Take a closer look at the lavish lives of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's kids.
The Schwarzenegger kids grew up in their parents' lavish mansion
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have been able to provide their children with a lavish life since they were born, and few aspects of their childhood serve as better evidence of their lifestyle than the home they grew up in. In 2002, Arnold and Shriver moved into a mansion in Brentwood, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, that they purchased for a reported $11.9 million after living in the Pacific Palisades. The Brentwood property — which includes six acres of land, 11,000 square feet of living space, a tennis court, and a swimming pool — housed the entire family until Shriver moved out following her and Arnold's separation. Arnold still lives in the mansion today.
While his children were growing up, the former governor tried to instill in his children a strong work ethic and responsibility. As it turns out, Arnold wasn't the most easygoing dad to his son Patrick Schwarzenegger. The action star shared a story while on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about getting frustrated with Patrick after he had the family's nanny perform a household chore for him. "My son did not make his bed. He had his nanny make the bed, which was not allowed. So I came in one time and the bed was made so immaculately that I looked at it and I said, 'Patrick, did you do that?' And he said, 'No, I didn't.' So I grabbed the mattress, opened up the doors, and threw it off the balcony down into the swimming pool," Arnold said. Even children with lavish lives have to make their own beds.
Katherine Schwarzenegger now lives in a multi-million dollar home with her famous husband
The stunning Katherine Schwarzenegger had a beautiful upbringing, and thanks in part to her husband's career, her children live just as lavish a life. Schwarzenegger is married to Chris Pratt, a wealthy actor known for his work in "Parks and Recreation," the "Jurassic World" films, and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. The couple have been married since 2019, and it was soon after their wedding that Schwarzenegger and Pratt started renovating a Pacific Palisades mansion that Pratt bought in 2018 for $15.6 million. They moved into the home in 2021 and began enjoying the 10,000 square feet of space which included five bedrooms, a home gym, and a wine cellar. The property also included an infinity pool and a pool house.
In 2023, Schwarzenegger and Pratt made another move in the Los Angeles real estate market by purchasing a Brentwood home for $12.5 million. However, the purchase proved that the wealthy are not above criticism. The home Schwarzenegger and Pratt bought was a historic home called the Zimmerman House, a 1950s piece of architecture designed by Craig Ellwood. The home was praised for its midcentury beauty, but it seemingly didn't fit Schwarzenegger and Pratt's taste as the two tore it down in order to build something new on the land, a move that didn't sit well with many, including the Los Angeles Conservancy, who tried to get the home historical landmark status to save it from being demolished.
Katherine Schwarzenegger wore a designer dress on her wedding day
Before they began raising a family together in a swanky mansion, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt tied the knot in an intimate yet luxurious ceremony. The wedding took place at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, and both the bride and groom wore custom Armani Privé for the occasion. "Katherine and Chris are truly the ultimate beautiful bride and handsome groom. I am proud to have played a role in this couple's wedding," Giorgio Armani told Vogue Australia of his work for the couple. "For them and for the bridal party, I designed elegant and sophisticated outfits, that would highlight their radiant personalities." While the price of Schwarzenegger's dress was not made public, off-the-rack Armani gowns go for thousands, so it's reasonable to assume the bride paid even more for her special dress.
The lavish details of Schwarzenegger and Pratt's wedding didn't end with their outfits. The duo hired a live band to entertain guests, and they served local food. And Schwarzenegger wore the dazzling engagement ring she received from Pratt, a piece of jewelry that experts estimate cost anywhere from $150,000 to $550,000. The couple seemed to be most concerned with getting married, though. The day after their wedding, Schwarzenegger said on Instagram, "It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us ... This morning we feel nothing but blessed."
Christina Schwarzenegger went to college at an expensive school
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver provided each of their four kids with an expensive education. One of their children, Christina Schwarzenegger, went to Georgetown University, Maria's alma mater, for college, and it was no cheap venture. Christina graduated in 2013, so her costs wouldn't have been quite as much as a Georgetown student pays now, but tuition and other bills were still significant. For example, for the 2024-2025 school year, Georgetown cost over $66,000 for the school year, and that's just for tuition. Room and board varied in price based on location and specific plan, respectively, but both made for eye-popping line items on the bill.
Before Arnold and Maria sent Christina to Georgetown, their other daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, attended college at the University of Southern California. Katherine graduated in 2012, and that same year, Patrick Schwarzenegger began his own USC journey. Like Georgetown, USC isn't exactly inexpensive: Tuition for USC for the 2024-2025 school year, for example, was just under $70,000.
It doesn't seem to be lost on the Schwarzenegger-Shriver family just how daunting graduation can be, especially for students whose parents can't afford tuition. Maria reflected on this in a blog post when Christina graduated. "Graduating is a thrilling experience but I know, for all these kids, it's also scary because the list of unknowns goes on and on. Where do they go? What do they do? Can they get a job? Does it pay? Do they have loans hanging over them? Do they move back home?" Maria wrote on her blog, as reported by USA Today.
Christopher Schwarzenegger also attended pricey schools
Some of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's children aren't as public as some others about their lavish lives, but that doesn't mean they're not living well. And not every detail can be kept hidden, especially with two public figures as parents. Christopher Schwarzenegger keeps a low profile, but his parents (and the paparazzi) have shared some of his milestones throughout his life. In 2020, Arnold shared via Instagram that Christopher had graduated college from the University of Michigan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christopher wasn't able to have a normal celebration, but his family was still thrilled for him. "Walking across a stage isn't what makes me so proud of you: it's your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride," Arnold wrote to his son. Years prior, in 2016, footage was shared of Shriver and Arnold, then estranged, reuniting to celebrate Christopher's high school graduation from the Brentwood School.
Both schools that Christopher attended cost a lot of money. For anyone in grades 6 through 12 attending the Brentwood School in 2024-2025, tuition cost $53,300. While there is financial aid available, the school takes into account a student's parents' full financial portfolio. Since Forbes estimates that Arnold is a literal billionaire, it's unlikely that he received a discounted bill for his son's tuition, even if Christopher did go to high school in the 2010s. The University of Michigan might've been a tad cheaper for Arnold and Maria than the Brentwood School, at least for tuition. For the 2024-2025 school year, the university cost about $37,000 for lowerclassmen and about $39,000 for upper.
Patrick Schwarzenegger has been working as an actor since he was a child
Patrick Schwarzenegger started acting when he was just a kid, a feat that is infinitely more achievable when born to famous parents. When Schwarzenegger was a preteen, he had a role in the film "The Benchwarmers," and a few years later he started finding himself in projects like "Grown Ups 2" with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, as well as "Scream Queens," a horror-comedy series starring Emma Roberts and Lea Michele. In 2025, Schwarzenegger found himself in somewhat of a breakout role, playing Saxon Ratliff, the unlikeable son of a very wealthy Southern couple, in the hit HBO show "The White Lotus." While Schwarzenegger shared how proud he was to have gotten the gig — one that loads of Hollywood stars have expressed desire to get themselves — some found his casting to be a classic example of the nepotism that seems to rule the entertainment industry.
Schwarzenegger addressed nepotism in an interview with The Sunday Times, expressing his frustration with people who think he owes his part in "The White Lotus" to his parents. "They're not seeing that I've had ten years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I've been on," Schwarzenegger said. He did, though, share that that frustration is temporary. "I would never trade my life with anyone. I'm very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they've instilled in me," he said.
Patrick Schwarzenegger co-founded his own business
Famous parents can get their children auditions, and wealthy parents can invest in their children's companies. Patrick Schwarzenegger's parents appear to have done both. In the early 2020s, Patrick and his mother, Maria Shriver, co-founded MOSH, a protein bar business. The idea was Shriver's, but Patrick wanted to be involved, too. "My mom pitched this vision to bigger companies for several years, and they kept passing on it. Finally, I was able to convince her to take a chance and bet on herself with me as her partner," he said in an interview with Fitt Insider.
The brand appears to be doing well. MOSH products can be found in stores across the United States, the Instagram account has over 50,000 followers, and the brand has made major donations to go toward Alzheimer's research in women. But as Patrick has said, his definition of success might not be the same as it is for others, especially his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Of course, I want to make money. Of course, I want to make a career for myself. Of course, I want to be a huge movie star. And I want to have multiple successful brands and stuff like that, but that's on par with other areas that I define as success," Patrick said on an episode of "Real Pod with Victoria Garrick Browne." "I'm never gonna out-succeed my dad in his terms. But in my terms, I will," he added.
Patrick Schwarzenegger takes vacations to luxurious destinations
Patrick Schwarzenegger loves to travel, and he gets the opportunity to do so quite often, both for personal and professional reasons. In 2022, Schwarzenegger took a trip with his partner, Abby Champion, to Capri, Italy. The two were spotted sightseeing, eating at fun restaurants, and swimming in the Tyrrhenian Sea. In 2025, Schwarzenegger and Champion took a trip again, that time to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two spent time on the beach, drank cocktails in a hot tub, and played pickleball at their resort.
For some of his travels, though, Schwarzenegger has had to balance work with play. For example, the actor traveled to Thailand to film the third season of "The White Lotus." As Schwarzenegger told his brother-in-law Chris Pratt in a conversation for Interview Magazine, the work was unique in that he had to meet demands while being located at a luxurious destination. Schwarzenegger enjoyed his time in Asia, though. "Koh Samui was beautiful; that's where we spent the most time. We spent about four months there, and then we were in Phuket for two months, and then in Bangkok for a month," Schwarzenegger shared of his time in Thailand. "Phuket was the biggest hybrid — it has an actual downtown and mall and everything, but at the same time has all the beautiful beaches, and you can go around in the boats to the Phi Phi Islands. That was probably the best part," he added.
Joseph Baena sells luxury properties as a real estate agent
Joseph Baena is Arnold Schwarzenegger's youngest son whom he had with Mildred Patricia Baena, the Schwarzeneggers' family nanny. While Joseph didn't come from a line of Kennedys, he's got more than enough to be taken care of thanks to his father. And Joseph is working to be able to take care of himself. The youngest Schwarzenegger child works multiple jobs, including as a luxury real estate agent. Joseph sold his first property in 2021, and since then he's continued selling properties that are worth millions.
While Joseph has worked hard in his career, he does recognize that other people assume everything he has is because of his superstar father. The real estate agent tries not to let the noise get to him. "I think with anyone that's had a high-succeeding parent, it's just going to be difficult. People always discredit them, say, 'You only got that because of your parents, you only got that because of X, Y and Z.' It's hard, but it's just something that you have to live with. Know within yourself that if you're putting in the work and you're actually doing it, then none of that should matter," Joseph said in an interview with E! News.
Joseph Baena got an early start on his showbiz career
In addition to selling homes, Joseph Baena works as an actor. In 2016, he played The Terminator in a short based on the bar scene from "Terminator 2" called "Terminator 2 Remake with Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bone." He's gone to rack up credits in feature-length films and some television series, including "Scam Squad" and "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction." In 2024, he appeared in "Gunner," an action flick starring Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman.
The young actor could potentially find more acting work if he used some of his father's connections, but Baena seemingly wants to make it on his own. "My dad is old-school; he doesn't believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I. I love the word 'honor,' and I'm very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad's contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?" Baena said to Men's Health. "When I go to auditions, they don't know who I am, because we don't have the same last name. I know it's all me," he added of getting booked for a role.
It looks like acting isn't the only way Baena follows in his father's footsteps. Arnold Schwarzenegger's son has found success in the world of bodybuilding, worked as a fitness model, and even gave reality TV a try. In 2022, he competed on the 31st season of "Dancing with the Stars."