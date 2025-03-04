Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver's Kids Live Really Lavish Lives

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have been able to provide their children with a lavish life since they were born, and few aspects of their childhood serve as better evidence of their lifestyle than the home they grew up in. In 2002, Arnold and Shriver moved into a mansion in Brentwood, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, that they purchased for a reported $11.9 million after living in the Pacific Palisades. The Brentwood property — which includes six acres of land, 11,000 square feet of living space, a tennis court, and a swimming pool — housed the entire family until Shriver moved out following her and Arnold's separation. Arnold still lives in the mansion today.

While his children were growing up, the former governor tried to instill in his children a strong work ethic and responsibility. As it turns out, Arnold wasn't the most easygoing dad to his son Patrick Schwarzenegger. The action star shared a story while on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about getting frustrated with Patrick after he had the family's nanny perform a household chore for him. "My son did not make his bed. He had his nanny make the bed, which was not allowed. So I came in one time and the bed was made so immaculately that I looked at it and I said, 'Patrick, did you do that?' And he said, 'No, I didn't.' So I grabbed the mattress, opened up the doors, and threw it off the balcony down into the swimming pool," Arnold said. Even children with lavish lives have to make their own beds.

