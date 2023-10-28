Meet Johnny Depp's Two Kids

Everyone knows the name Johnny Depp — whether you've been a fan of his movies since his "Edward Scissorhands" days, or you've been following the Amber Heard scandal like a hawk.

He's a Golden Globe-winning actor and a philanthropist, but also a proud father. Depp has two children with his ex-partner of 14 years, French model and musician Vanessa Paradis, and it seems "father" is his favorite title of all. "I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow," Depp gushed to Psychologies Magazine in 2008 (via People). "I'm totally inspired by them."

You may be familiar with his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, the latest it-girl who's been making waves in both the modeling and acting world. His son, Jack Depp, is less well known, as he prefers to live a more low-key lifestyle. Either way, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Johnny Depp's children.