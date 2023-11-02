What Being A Price Is Right Model Is Really Like

Throughout the many decades that "The Price Is Right" has been on the air, models have won spots on the show in a number of ways. For example, Rachel Reynolds, who has modeled for "The Price Is Right" since 2003, was urged to audition by an agent shortly after she moved to Los Angeles. He asked if she'd ever seen "The Price Is Right," meaning, had she ever tried out, but she misunderstood. In a backstage interview posted by the series' Facebook account, she recalled, "I'm thinking, 'You can get me tickets to the show? How great is that!'" Once he clarified that he meant a meeting with producers to talk about being a model, she said, "Then I really flipped out."

Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith, on the other hand, was scouted by "The Price Is Right" producers. The show taped next door to "The Bold And The Beautiful," where Osborne-Smith had a small role one day. She told Fox News, "It just so happened that there was a beach scene so I wasn't wearing very much ... Apparently, I was spotted working and the rest is history!"

The audition process seems to be different depending on the model. Alexis Gaube, who was cast in 2021, revealed in an introduction video that she actually had to tape an episode of the show before she officially got the job. She explained, "I came and did my first show, and they called me back, and now I'm here!"