Details About Princess Diana's Feud With Princess Anne

Aside from their connection as sisters-in-law, Princess Anne and Princess Diana did not have a lot of common ground. The two women had very different personalities and, with an 11-year age difference, they were at very different life stages when Diana joined the royal family. In 1981, Diana approached her soon-to-be sister-in-law and greeted her with elaborate politeness, including a royal curtsy. Anne, known for her no-nonsense disposition, apparently did not approve of Diana's gesture. "Diana, confronted by the searing force of Anne's scorn, fled the room," royal author Ingrid Seward wrote in "Prince Edward," per Express.

While Anne was also preoccupied with her two children that day in 1981, things only got more difficult when Diana became a mother. After Prince William was born, it's believed that Anne expected to become a godmother to her nephew, since King Charles was godfather to her son, Peter Phillips. However, it's alleged that while Charles was on board with the idea, Diana did not want Anne as William's godmother.

Two years later, when Prince Harry was born, Anne got passed over a second time. Prince Andrew became Harry's godfather, with Diana later justifying the decision by saying that she wanted a male godparent for a male child. However, Harry also has six additional godparents of both genders, including Princess Margaret's daughter, which only adds to the intrigue of why Anne wasn't included. The Princess Royal decided to skip the royal baptism altogether, purportedly due to pre-existing plans involving a hunting party at her Gloucestershire home.