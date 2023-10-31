Joshua Morrow Was In A Boy Band Before The Young And The Restless

As Nick Newman on "The Young and the Restless," fans have been following Joshua Morrow over the years both on and off-screen. He's established himself as a major heartthrob on the show, as he's had some serious romances with the likes of Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) over the years. Some fans even think it's time for Nick to move on from Sally to his one true love, Sharon, and at this rate, it might actually happen.

While everyone has kept their eyes glued on the small screen and has followed Nick's romances throughout the years, little do they know that Morrow had a very interesting connection to another "The Young and the Restless" star, Eddie Cibrian. That's because the two of them worked together off-screen just as much as they did on-screen. Surprisingly, Morrow and Cibrian were actually two-thirds of a very popular boy band trio that found fame in Canada back in the day. While they were successful in the land of ice hockey and poutine, they were virtually unknown in the United States (and places like Genoa City for that matter).