Are Harry & Meghan Close To The Kardashians? Here's What To Know

After their move to their Montecito, California mansion in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, began forging relationships with celebrities, both socially and professionally. As they explore various media opportunities, it's possible that Harry and Meghan may venture into the world of reality TV by appearing on "The Kardashians." In October 2023, Express reported claims that Kris Jenner was in the tentative stages of persuading the Sussexes to participate in her show. Jenner was allegedly cautious, indicating that the two families are still getting to know each other.

In addition, in August 2023, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, got to spend some time with Jenner and Kim Kardashian at a charity event. Ragland was attending the event on her own. She reportedly found the two women to be very friendly and enjoyed spending time with them. The three women were later photographed arm-in-arm.

An alliance between the Sussexes and Kardashians could prove particularly beneficial. "For Meghan, it's going to be a total win because Kim Kardashian is one of the most powerful women in Hollywood," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield explained to GB News. "She desperately needs that friendship." However, Schofield and others have conceded that a Sussex/Kardashian partnership could ding Harry and Meghan's image. "If they go down that route .... they undermine the glamour that went with them," a source informed OK! Even so, the couple could use the experience to reinvent themselves while benefitting from the Kardashians' enduring media success.