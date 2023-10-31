Ivanka Trump Appears Stress-Free On Birthday Ahead Of Trial Testimony

It's Ivanka Trump's birthday party, and she can distract herself from her upcoming testimony at her father's civil fraud trial if she wants to. The former senior White House advisor and eldest daughter of Donald Trump celebrated her 42nd birthday on October 30, 2023, with her husband, Jared Kushner, their three children, and Ivanka's maternal grandmother, Marie Zelníčková.

Though no other family members appeared in the photos she shared on Instagram, it's unclear whether any of them were in attendance at the flower-laden festivities or not. "Celebrated my birthday this weekend surrounded by friends and family," the mother of three captioned the post. "Here's to another year of great memories with my favorite people!"

Ivanka looked radiant and utterly unbothered in the photos, donning a baby pink dress with funky off-the-shoulder bell sleeves held together with rhinestone bows. Her family-filled slideshow also revealed a stunning banquet table covered in multicolored bouquets with upwards of 18 place settings. Indeed, she hardly looked like a woman staring down an impending court testimony.