Details About Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake's First Kiss

Pop icons Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake took the world by storm as a power couple from 1999 to 2002, and the thunder has returned following shocking new details of their relationship disclosed in Spears' new memoir, "The Woman in Me." Amid tragic stories of infidelity, pregnancy, and depression, there were brief moments of innocent levity — like the two "Micky Mouse Club" stars sharing their first kiss at a sleepover.

Spears wrote in her memoir, "[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me. A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in to kiss me" (via People). In a 2013 interview with "Good Morning America," Spears revealed she was 13 at the time.

The two Mousketeers both touted their instant connection while on the show, but unfortunately, their relationship took a far more dramatic turn as they grew up.