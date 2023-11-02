Who Is House Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Son,' Michael?

If the Halloween 2023 episode of "Saturday Night Live" was the first time you heard about House Speaker Mike Johnson's "adult Black son also named Michael," you weren't alone. Not much was known about the lower-level politician when he was elected as the speaker of the House after Congress' frantic search for Rep. Kevin McCarthy's replacement, and as the "SNL" skit jokes, that includes the Louisiana rep's foster child.

And as it turns out, that's on purpose. "When Speaker Johnson first ran for Congress in 2016, he and his wife, Kelly, spoke to their son Michael — who they took in as newlyweds when Michael was 14 years old," Johnson's communications director Corinne Day said in a statement to Newsweek. "At the time of the Speaker's election to Congress, Michael was an adult with a family of his own. He asked not to be involved in their new public life."

Thus, the Johnsons' oldest child has been kept out of family portraits, the politician's bio, and the public eye in general since his parent entered politics.