The Criminal Records Of TikTok's Most Popular Faces

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and assault.

There is an ironic quality to TikTok's ever-growing obsession with true crime, given that many creators on the video-sharing platform have become stories themselves. From trespassing to theft and even murder, a host of accusations haunts famous young TikTokers whose legacies are speckled with alleged criminal activity. While indulging in wrongdoing is definitely not a formula to TikTok success, even the negative publicity it induces has elevated many an internet personality to mainstream popularity. Cameron Herrin, for instance, gained followers by the millions on TikTok after being convicted of killing two people in a car crash, The Independent reported.

Simultaneously, in certain cases, law enforcement authorities have highlighted the relevance of these influencers' TikTok fame to the crime they were accused of. When officials in Los Angeles took action against two TikTokers — internet celebrity Bryce Hall being one half of the implicated pair — for breaking pandemic protocol regarding large gatherings, city attorney Mike Feuer pointedly invoked the duo's massive online presence. "If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior," he said, according to CNN.

Since every day is a good day for a reminder that social media only gives us half-baked chapters on people's lives, here are the real-life criminal records of TikTok's most popular faces.