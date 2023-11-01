Melania Trump Finally Re-Emerges As Donald's Wife For Halloween

Former first lady Melania Trump has been playing hide and seek for months and, in true Halloween fashion, she finally jumped out from her hiding spot at a festive bash at her husband's Mar-a-Lago resort. The couple appeared at the packed costume party after not being seen publicly since April 2023, and their attendance was all the more surprising given Donald's ongoing legal woes.

Donald and Melania Trump went sans costume, preferring to stick with their usual suit and red tie and svelte pencil dress. The former president walked behind his wife as they promenaded past guests to Metallica's "Enter Sandman." In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump is seen pointing at a seated attendee and saying, "There you go!"

Melania had been notably absent from Trump's public outings, court appearances, and campaign rallies over the summer. Former aid and friend to Melania, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, told the Daily Mail that she believed Melania's opting out of the public eye "is her weapon of choice and her protective armour."