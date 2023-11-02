The Pre-Fame Job Jennifer Aniston Had In Common With Her Friends Character Rachel Green

Believe it or not, Jennifer Aniston almost didn't star in "Friends," but it's impossible to imagine anyone else being as perfect for the iconic role of Rachel Green as she was. Since appearing on the hit sitcom, Aniston has been open about her complicated feelings about Rachel. And, while her thoughts about the character that made her a star may not be cut and dry, that doesn't mean that the actor doesn't relate to her.

"Friends" fans watched Rachel go from waiting tables at the series' famous coffee shop, Central Perk, and not knowing where her life was headed to climbing the ladder in the fashion industry. And, as it turns out, Aniston's career trajectory was quite similar. Ever since Aniston first took on the role of Rachel, at the age of just 25, she's been the definition of a showbusiness success story.

And while, like Rachel, she always had a dream, it took work and patience to achieve it. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, Aniston explained, "I waitressed for years in New York before I got anything." As a result, when she finally did land the gig of a lifetime, the TV star was more than prepared to play a young woman working in the service industry and trying to make it in New York City.