Even In The White House, The Obamas Suffered Relatable Plumbing Problems

In terms of lavish abodes, you might assume the White House ranks high on the list — until you remember that this iconic presidential estate has been around since the late 1700s. And like any home over two centuries old, it has its fair share of oddities and quirks. As former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed in an episode of "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast," one of those quirks included burst pipes raining down on the furniture (via Architectural Digest).

The author and mother of two said that when she was first alerted to the plumbing snafu by her younger daughter, Sasha, she assumed her child was simply trying to ruse her parents out of bed. "[Sasha] said, 'It's raining in the dining room.' We said, 'Okay, go to bed, get out of here, get out of here.' Cause we thought she's just trying to get us up," Michelle recalled.

But after Sasha left her and Barack Obama's bedroom, Michelle said she did hear water falling across the hall. "So, I get up, put on my robe ... and it is raining, literally: A pipe that was so old had burst, and it was pouring down rain."