Russell Brand's Legendary Father-In-Law, Bernard Gallacher, Wasn't Always Pleased With Him

Impressing in-laws can be difficult for anyone, but comedian Russell Brand has his work cut out for him with his sports icon father-in-law Bernard Gallacher. Between Brand's famously flamboyant and defiant personality, his wife's father's straight-lace attitude, and accusations against Brand of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, the relationship between the new son and father-in-law has been strained, to say the least.

Golf legend Bernard Gallacher is the father of author and illustrator Laura Gallacher Brand, who dated the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star on and off before settling down and marrying in 2017. An inside source told The Daily Mail that Gallacher implored his daughter to break up with Brand when they were still casually dating in the late 2000s. "He begged her to end it," the source told the outlet.

At the time of this alleged request, Brand was at the height of his fame as a deviant, boundary-pushing comedian and actor — a stark contrast to his reserved father-in-law. And it doesn't appear that Brand and Gallacher's bond has gotten much better.