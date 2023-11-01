5 Young And The Restless Villains You Can't Help But Love

When someone thinks about soap operas, one of the first things that comes to mind are the villains that run rampant on the citizens of whatever town it's set in. Villains are often the lifeblood of the series because without someone driving conflict, the series would be relegated to meaningless dialogue. "The Young and the Restless" has featured a slew of great villains over the years, but the crop of villains in the 2020s might soar above all. Combining merciless power grabs with comedic chops and natural charisma, it's sometimes difficult to hate these individuals. Beyond that, it's easy to fall in love with them because of their unapologetic approach to their wrongdoings.

"Y&R" is in a unique position because there are a plethora of villainous citizens lurking in the shadows of Genoa City. Each of the bad guys of this sudser comes with their own brand of lovable traits that make it nearly impossible to permanently write them off. Natural charm goes a long way, and even though some of these names have resorted to the darkest depths of evil in many instances, their aura of authenticity about who they are wins in the end.

Don't get it twisted — these people can be some of the worst offenders against humanity if they want to be, but at the same time, they're magnetic.