Waldo From The Little Rascals Is Unrecognizable Now

In an era where kids doing the darndest things were at the forefront of entertainment, 1994 couldn't have been a better year to take those tropes to new heights. With classics such as "Little Giants" giving the spotlight to young stars in the making, there would be another hit movie with a similar name that'd play with the dynamics of childhood friendship. Based on Hal Roach's comedy short "Our Gang," Penelope Spheeris turned the classic tale into "The Little Rascals" decades after its short-lived television series. As the title suggests, the film follows a tribe of children mocking up schemes to keep Alfalfa (played by Bug Hall) and Darla (played by Brittany Ashton Holmes) apart in hopes of protecting their He-Man Women Haters club.

Despite their questionable motives, the true villain of the film was the wealthy Waldo Aloysius Johnston III, who, through lies and deceit, tried to steal Darla's heart. After auditioning five times, Blake McIver Ewing's portrayal of the snobbish preteen managed to steal the show instead. With exceptional acting credits on television series like "Full House," this only facilitated what was already a thriving career for the young star. While many of the child actors involved in the project went on to live noteworthy lives, none are quite as awe-inspiring as Ewing's. From his journey of self-discovery to his musical successes in film and television, here is what Waldo from "The Little Rascals" has been up to since the film's release!