Why Does The Bold And The Beautiful's Liam Hate Thomas So Much?

The hate that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is unmatched and can often be connected back to one woman. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is the seed of most of the anguish Liam has for Thomas and the men have been fighting over the same woman for a decade. Liam and Hope's relationship began in 2010 when he arrived in Los Angeles and started working at Forrester Creations as an intern. Hope helped connect him with his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and soon they fell for each other and began a relationship. However, things took a turn for the worse when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) stole Liam from Hope after kissing him. This led Hope to break off her engagement to Liam and paved the way for Thomas, who began fighting for her love.

While Thomas could see Hope was still in love with Liam, he believed he could win her over. During a getaway to Cabo, Thomas proposed to Hope on the beach. Unfortunately for Thomas, she said no. Knowing that she still had feelings for Liam, who happened to be there at the same time with Steffy, Thomas and Steffy attempted to get Hope drunk so she would sleep with Thomas. This ended up upsetting Liam, who found out about the plan and rushed to be by Hope's side. They shared a kiss on the beach. However, Liam would return to be with Steffy after she faked a serious injury during an ATV accident. Even though Liam was back with Steffy, Hope still did not want to be with Thomas, and he began dating another woman. This wouldn't be the last time Thomas and Liam would clash over Hope though, as he would have plenty more tricks to win over Hope.