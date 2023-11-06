Why Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin's Custody Agreement Was So Revealing

When it comes to breakups and custody battles, sometimes the most telling details are the ones left unspoken, hiding between lines of legalese in court documents — and such is the case for "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White and his estranged wife, actor Addison Timlin. Although White's soon-to-be ex-wife listed no specific reason for the couple's split, the pair's custody agreement for their two children speaks volumes.

Timlin's initial divorce filing in May 2023 sought primary custody of their daughters Ezer and Dolores, offering White visitation only. However, court records obtained by Page Six found that White quickly responded with a request for joint custody instead. TMZ was the first to report the couple's custody agreement months later in October. The agreement states that White will test for alcohol up to five times a week when caring for Ezer and Dolores.

Additionally, White is required to attend one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting a week, at minimum, along with other therapy sessions. The harsh restrictions around alcohol seem to suggest White has struggled with alcoholism in the past, which was previously undisclosed information.

