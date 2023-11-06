The Stunning Transformation Of Andi Dorfman

If you're a consumer of pop culture, there's a good chance you've heard the name Andi Dorfman. Maybe it's from your time watching "The Bachelor" franchise, perhaps it's because you've enjoyed reading her best-selling books, or maybe it's because you downloaded her running app. Dorfman has come a long way since she dumped controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis on national television, to say the least.

Her journey in the public eye all began at an open audition for "The Bachelor," but she wasn't exactly looking for love when she went. "Everyone always asks me, 'What made you go to the casting call in the first place?' And I say two words: free drinks," she quipped in a 2016 BUILD interview. "I ended up doing the first casting call, not knowing what to expect." And the rest is history.

So what has happened to Dorfman since we last saw her on our screens? And what did she get up to before she became a public figure? Let's trace Dorfman's steps back to when she was a kid in the Peach State, all the way to her dreamy 2023 wedding, plus every milestone she's achieved along the way.