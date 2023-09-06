All Of The Bachelor Nation Couples Who Have Gotten Engaged In 2023 So Far

Who needs a reality show when you have Instagram? After looking for love on two seasons of "The Bachelorette," one season of "The Bachelor," and a season of "Bachelor in Paradise," Nick Viall has finally found the one in surgical technologist and model Natalie Joy. The pair not only got engaged in 2023, but they're also expecting a baby together.

The couple started dating in July 2020 after Joy slid into Viall's Instagram DMs. Viall admits he was hesitant to meet Joy because of their 18-year age gap, but Joy was persistent and asked him out several times. "I knew after that weekend, I was like, 'I'm going to spend the rest of my life with this man,'" she said on the podcast The Squeeze.

Viall took to Instagram to announce their engagement on January 12, 2023. "For the rest of my life, it's you," he captioned the post. For the proposal, Viall told Joy they would be attending a special screening of the Tom Hanks film, "A Man Called Otto." "I had to figure out how to make sure she got glam and it had to be some sort of special event," he revealed on an episode of his podcast "The Viall Files." He even hired extras to fill up the room so Joy wouldn't get suspicious.

In August 2023, the couple announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post showcasing their maternity shoot and sonogram.