All Of The Bachelor Nation Couples Who Have Gotten Engaged In 2023 So Far
Every person who goes on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" for the right reasons has one goal in mind: Getting engaged. (Unless you're Jedd Wyatt, who allegedly went on the show to promote his music career.) Though few contestants are lucky enough to get engaged on the show, some have gone on to meet their partners on the franchise's spin-off show "Bachelor in Paradise." And others have found love in the real world.
2023 was an especially big year for Bachelor Nation engagements. We've seen some of our favorite faces from past seasons announce their engagements on Instagram, and we've seen two emotional proposals on the show. We've rounded up all of the Bachelor Nation couples who have gotten engaged in 2023 so far, along with every romantic detail, in chronological order. With a whopping 10 couples engaged so far, we're hoping this means we'll be seeing some over-the-top, extravagant Bachelor Nation weddings in the coming years.
Michelle Money and Mike Weir
Bachelor veteran Michelle Money — who appeared on Brad Womack's season of "The Bachelor," Season 2 of "Bachelor Pad," and season 3 of "Bachelor in Paradise" — is engaged to her boyfriend of 7 years, Mike Weir. The professional golfer popped the question while the couple were vacationing in New Zealand. Money shared pictures of her and Weir celebrating with glasses of red wine against a backdrop of scenic mountains. "We both want to take that next step and tie the knot! Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir!" she wrote in the caption. Mike posted the same picture, writing, "'I'm a lucky man!"
The comments section was flooded with messages of support from members of Bachelor Nation. "Sending you two kids my love," wrote former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. "The most wonderful! Congratulations to you both!" commented Bachelorette Deanna Pappas (now Deanna Stagliano).
So who is Money's fiance? He was born in Ontario, Canada, and in 2003 he won the prestigious Master's Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. Money, who was labeled the villain of her season due to her aggressive approach and dry humor, hit back at the term. "This word is fully loaded. It is heavy and hard. It's negative and degrading. It's shameful and it has caused me more sorrow than I am willing to admit," she wrote in a candid post on Instagram.
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy
Who needs a reality show when you have Instagram? After looking for love on two seasons of "The Bachelorette," one season of "The Bachelor," and a season of "Bachelor in Paradise," Nick Viall has finally found the one in surgical technologist and model Natalie Joy. The pair not only got engaged in 2023, but they're also expecting a baby together.
The couple started dating in July 2020 after Joy slid into Viall's Instagram DMs. Viall admits he was hesitant to meet Joy because of their 18-year age gap, but Joy was persistent and asked him out several times. "I knew after that weekend, I was like, 'I'm going to spend the rest of my life with this man,'" she said on the podcast The Squeeze.
Viall took to Instagram to announce their engagement on January 12, 2023. "For the rest of my life, it's you," he captioned the post. For the proposal, Viall told Joy they would be attending a special screening of the Tom Hanks film, "A Man Called Otto." "I had to figure out how to make sure she got glam and it had to be some sort of special event," he revealed on an episode of his podcast "The Viall Files." He even hired extras to fill up the room so Joy wouldn't get suspicious.
In August 2023, the couple announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post showcasing their maternity shoot and sonogram.
Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk
Our hearts collectively broke for Hannah Ann Sluss when the former Bachelor Pilot Pete ended their engagement on camera before getting back together with contestant Madison Prewitt. The good news is that Sluss is now engaged to her boyfriend of roughly two years, NFL player Jake Funk.
Sluss announced her engagement on Instagram on January 26, 2023, with the caption "Mi amor para siempre" which means "My forever love" in Spanish. Funk popped the question on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Sluss posted a video compilation of their romantic, beachfront dinner under a gazebo of fairy lights and a beautiful sunset. "I swear God made the sky light up pink for me," she captioned the post. Thankfully, it seems there are no hard feelings between Sluss and her "Bachelor" co-star Prewitt, who commented on the post, "SO HAPPY FOR YOU."
Sluss and Funk started dating in early 2022, with Sluss telling Us Weekly, "As soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we've been] inseparable since day one." The pair went public hours before Funk's team, the Los Angeles Rams, won the Superbowl. Sluss posted a TikTok video of her celebrating the win with Funk at the Superbowl parade, with Draft Kings commenting, "Pilot Pete who?????" She also shared her wedding plans in an exclusive with US Weekly, saying "I don't really have, you know, any vision in mind other than something small."
Ivan Hall and Tailour Roberson
When sweet-natured Ivan Hall first appeared on our screens on Clare Crawley's season of "The Bachelorette," we were all rooting for him to find love. But it turns out his future wife was not Crawley, Tayshia Adams (who replaced Crawlyey as the series lead), or any of the women on the "Bachelor in Paradise" beach (which Hall ended up leaving early). She was someone he already knew before going on the shows: Anesthesiologist Tailour Roberson, his college girlfriend.
"We've known each other for a long time and have always ended up finding our way back to each other," Hall told Us Weekly. "When she happened to move to Dallas after medical school to work as an anesthesiologist, it felt like we were destined to be together." The aeronautical engineer proposed on a rooftop parking lot with views of the Dallas skyline. "She said YES!! Thanks for making me the happiest man in the world and I can't wait for what our future holds," he captioned an Instagram post. Susie Evans, who won Clayton's season of "The Bachelor" commented well wishes and even served as the videographer for the proposal.
Hall popped the question in a parking lot for a special reason. "I got her a beautiful ring and also surprised her with a brand new 2023 Tesla Model Y performance to replace her old college car," Hall told Us Weekly.
Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar
On March 27, 2023, all of Bachelor Nation tuned in to see who Season 27 Bachelor, Zach Shallcross, would propose to: Gabi Elnicki or Kaity Lane Biggar? And more importantly, after he broke his "no sex" vow, would his woman of choice accept his proposal?
Shallcross stunned viewers when he said he would not be getting intimate with any of the final three women during "Sex Week" as he called it. Not only did he break his vow by sleeping with Elnicki, he also made both women feel awful by confessing the slip to Biggar. But it seems Biggar decided to forgive him, as the ER nurse accepted his proposal when he got down on one knee on a beach in Thailand. "Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you," he said in the final episode. "The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined, and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve."
During the episode "After The Final Rose," Shallcross told "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer that the couple plans to get married in 2025. "Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go," Shallcross told People. "There's no rush."
Alexis Waters and Tyler Fernandez
Alexis Waters stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation when she stepped out of the limo in that iconic shark costume on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor." But it seems she's stolen one more heart — that of her boyfriend Tyler Fernandez, who proposed after 4 years together.
In the proposal pictures Waters shared on Instagram, we see Fernandez get down on one knee on a yacht in Miami. "The smile on your face says it all," commented Bachelor alumn Raven Gates. Waters also revealed that her beau popped the question on her 30th birthday. "[Shoutout] to my fiancé (I had to google how to spell fiancé) for making my 30th birthday so magical," she wrote on Instagram.
While Waters didn't find love on "The Bachelor" or "Bachelor in Paradise," in some ways the franchise is still responsible for her meeting the love of her life. It was actually former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay who introduced Waters and Fernandez. "I honestly have to thank @kaitlynbristowe for not picking @viallnicholas28 who later became the #Bachelor where I met @TheRachLindsay who introduced me to my future husband #IsThatCreepy?" Waters explained in a tweet.
The dolphin-trainer-turned-jewelry-designer, who is known for her quirky personality, has also revealed the reason why she fell for Fernandez. "You let me be 100% myself and love me for who I am," she wrote on Instagram.
Teddi Wright and Nicholas Meyers
Teddi Wright, who was a fan-favorite on Clayton Echard's season of "The Bachelor" and shocked viewers when she left "Bachelor in Paradise" early, has finally found her happy ending. The California native revealed on Instagram that she was engaged to her boyfriend Nicholas Meyers, just three months after she went public with their relationship on January 2, 2023.
"So this is love ... " she captioned the post in April 2023. "I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend." She also commended Meyers on his choice of ring, writing, "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!" Bachelor alumn Serene Russell said what we were all thinking when she commented on the post, "so so happy you've found the kind of love you deserve I AM SOBBING."
Shortly after their engagement, Wright shared a video compilation of the couple's new home together. "POV: you move in to your first home with your fiancé at 26 and know you never have to sleep alone again," she captioned the Instagram post, which features the couple unpacking boxes and snuggling on the couch. Not much is known about her fiance, who Wright revealed does not have social media. "Will try to get him on camera more but wanted to protect our relationship in the beginning!" she wrote in an Instagram Q&A.
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb
Turns out Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, who met and broke up on the set of "Bachelor in Paradise," are making it work in the real world. On August 8, 2023, Erb popped the question with a 4-carat diamond ring at a beachfront house in San Diego. Looks like they're living up to the title of "Most Likely To Live Happily Ever After," which they earned on the show's prom night.
Erb and Heringer, who made history as the show's first deaf contestant on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," posted engagement photos on Instagram alongside lyrics to Taylor Swift's song "Lover." "I've loved you three summers now, honey, and I want 'em all," they wrote. To celebrate the engagement, they also attended Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour."
Erb told People how he kept the proposal a surprise. "She thought I was playing pickleball with Thomas [Jacobs] and was inviting her and Becca [Kufrin] to join us for a sunset at his friend's house," he said. "She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean."
In order to be closer to Erb's family, Heringer bought a home for the couple in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Excited to start our next chapter and for all the memories we'll create here!!" she posted on Instagram, along with snaps of the new house, which she admitted "needs a little TLC."
Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko
When Nigerian-born Dotun Olubeko stepped out of the limo and met Bachelorette Charity Lawson for the first time, their chemistry was undeniable. Their love seemed written in the stars, as Olubeko echoed throughout the show. Olubeko joined the cast last minute after someone else dropped out and a friend with ties to show recommended him. After seeing Lawson on a "The Women Tell All" episode, he felt like they were destined to meet. "It felt like my soul was speaking, like, 'Hey, you should go for this,'" he revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Turns out he was right. In the emotional "Bachelorette" season finale in Fiji, Olubeko popped the question with arguably the best proposal speech in "Bachelor" history. "You've made me feel adored and validated and wanted. To receive that from a woman of your caliber, Charity, I don't think you'll ever understand what that means to me, but I'm certain that I want to spend the rest of my life showing you," he said.
The happy couple revealed they're open to not one, but two weddings — one American, and one traditionally Nigerian. But for now, they're just excited about not having to hide their love, and getting to do normal things together in public since their engagement news is out.
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard
It's the Bachelor Nation engagement we've all been rooting for. Hannah Brown quickly became a fan-favorite when we met her on Colton Underwood's season of "The Bachelor," so everyone was thrilled when she was announced as the next Bachelorette. But unfortunately, it would be a while until we saw Brown get her happy ending. First, she ended her engagement with her season's winner, Jed Wyatt, after finding out he had a girlfriend while he was on the show. Then, days after asking her runner-up Tyler Cameron for a second chance on "After The Final Rose," he was spotted out with supermodel Gigi Hadid.
On August 24, 2023, Brown's boyfriend Adam Woolard got down on one knee on a floor covered in rose petals at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Tennessee. The former Bachelorette told People the proposal was a complete surprise, but she had one more waiting: Her friends and family were all staying at the property so they could celebrate the engagement. "I love surprises," she said.
Brown showed off the 3-stone ring from Ring Concierge in an Instagram post, as well as pictures from the proposal. "I fell in love with the meaning," Woolard told People. "The 3 stones represent the past, present, and future." Brown also shared pictures from their engagement shoot, writing, "I think it is finally sinking in how lucky I am to love and be loved like this. Oh what a redemptive journey [it] has been and continues to be."