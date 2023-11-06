Ben Affleck Has Been Influencing Matt Damon's Acting Far Longer Than We Knew

With decades-long acting careers and a few Oscars between them, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are two of the most iconic names in Hollywood. But what is so cute about these two is that the timeline of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's friendship is much longer than their Hollywood fame. Affleck even had an influence on Damon's acting back in the day.

What some fans may not know is that Affleck and Damon grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, meeting one another when Damon was ten and Affleck was eight. Years later, their childhood bond is still evident in their joint interviews, public appearances, and collaborations. In 2023, they teamed up for "AIR," a film based on the true story of Nike officially signing NBA star Michael Jordan. Affleck not only directed the film but also played Nike's co-founder Phil Knight, while Damon took on the role of marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro.

This movie about the creation of the Air Jordan brand seemed to be the first time Affleck had directed Damon. Surprisingly, it wasn't. Affleck played a role in developing Damon's acting chops long before the two ever hit the big screen!