Pugsley From The '90s Addams Family Movies Is Unrecognizable Today

The following article mentions allegations of child abuse.

It's hard to think of Halloween without thinking about the Addams Family, the spooky fictional brood that's been entertaining families with cartoons, TV shows, and movies since 1932. However, many would say that the 1991 movie "The Addams Family" and its 1993 sequel "Addams Family Values," have become the fan-favorites, considering that they're still Halloween movie staples 30 years after they were released. "The Addams Family" was actually a surprise hit when it premiered in theaters, raking in $191 million at the box office, despite it only costing $30 million to make. While the sequel only made $48 million, it's nonetheless regarded as a cult classic as well.

The two movies star Angelica Huston and the late Raúl Juliá as the legendary Morticia and Gomez Addams, while Christopher Lloyd plays the hilarious Uncle Fester. The now iconic character of Wednesday was Christina Ricci's breakthrough role before she went on to find major success as an adult. Of course, there's Wednesday's brother in the film, Pugsley, who was played by Jimmy Workman when he was just about 11 years old.

In fact, "The Addams Family" was the first movie Workman ever did, and is still the role that he's best known for to this day. Workman did grow up since those mysterious and spooky days on set, which is probably why he's basically unrecognizable today. So what has he been up to over the years? Let's break it down.