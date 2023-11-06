Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Relationship With Brian Glenn

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene finalized her divorce from long-time husband Perry Greene in December 2022. Their marriage wasn't the most solid, with rumors of infidelity plaguing their 27-year history. However, after the dust settled, the mother of three was quick to find love again, but this time, in the most bizarre of places: the press.

This development came as a massive shock to many, given Marjorie's strained relations with the media, when Twitter permanently banned Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving as a significant reminder. Speculation about a romantic relationship with right-wing reporter Brian Glenn first emerged in October 2022 and was reported by Daily Mail. However, Marjorie's spokesperson dismissed the claims, labeling the media outlet as "an immature publication that writes about communism."

Nonetheless, the speculation only intensified when it was discovered that Glenn had filed for divorce from his ex-wife three days after Marjorie's ex-husband had filed to end theirs. Despite their insistence on a professional relationship — Glenn was involved in filming her documentary — the pair were frequently seen together. They were spotted at political rallies, entering her residence in Rome, Georgia, and dining at Blossom Hill BBQ in Floyd County, appearing inseparable.