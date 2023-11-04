The Location Of Matthew Perry's Funeral Has A Heartbreaking Connection To His Time On Friends

Actor Matthew Perry was laid to rest by his family and friends on Friday, November 3, 2023, just a week after his death at age 54 on October 28. It seems his final resting place has a heartbreaking connection to his most notable role — that of Chandler Bing on the '90s sitcom "Friends."

Perry was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, which happens to be quite near the Warner Brothers studio lot where the cast filmed the series, according to TMZ. In fact, the service for Perry was held at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills, which is across from the studio, The U.S. Sun reported.

Perry's fellow "Friends" castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow — were in attendance at the funeral. The actors joined his family, including Perry's mother Suzanne Morrison, father John Bennett Perry, and stepfather Keith Morrison, in mourning the comedic actor at an intimate service, according to TMZ.

Perry's five castmates also had released a statement a couple of days after the "Fools Rush In" actor's death. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," it read in part. Perry's cause of death was still undetermined as of November 3.