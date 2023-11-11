All The Times Queen Camilla Has Sported Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Tiaras

Over the course of her long life and 70-year reign as Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth wore a dazzling array of jewels as she conducted her royal duties and attended high-profile events. As part of those accessories, Elizabeth had an extensive tiara collection, glittering with diamonds and breathtaking, colorful gems like rubies, emeralds, and sapphires. Besides wearing these diadems herself, the late queen was also generous in lending her pieces to other members of the royal family for special occasions, like weddings and official state events.

Tiaras are an essential accessory for formalwear, and Queen Camilla has had some outstanding tiara moments since she married King Charles in 2005. While Camilla wore a crown at Charles' 2023 coronation, like Elizabeth often did, Camilla wears a tiara for fancy-dress occasions too. Since Elizabeth's death in September 2022, Camilla has honored her late mother-in-law by wearing Elizabeth's jewelry. In the wake of her increased royal responsibilities, Camilla is also making some significant style statements by making thoughtful selections from Elizabeth's tiaras. For instance, when Camilla wore the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara at an October 2023 event, jewelry historian Lauren Kiehna informed The Telegraph, "Seeing Camilla wear the tiara for the first time felt almost like another coronation moment, as she takes up the jewelry mantle of the late Queen." Here's a look at the moments Camilla has worn some of Elizabeth's favorite tiaras.