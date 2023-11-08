How Many People Has Adam Newman Killed On The Young And The Restless?

Adam Victor Newman (Mark Grossman), the black sheep of Genoa City's most influential clan, is one of those "Young and the Restless" villains you can't help but love. When Adam was first introduced, it was as the infant son of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Hope Wilson (Signy Coleman), born in 1995. Yet, Adam's history shows that his age has not followed a realistic timeline, thanks to "Y&R's" frequent use of Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome (aka SORAS).

During his lengthy tenure on the beloved show, Adam has evolved into a man who is both charming and shrewd in business, constantly walking the fine line between a knight and a monster. Since the character's first appearance, Adam has been nothing but trouble. He's cheated, lied, and manipulated for his gains, leaving a trail of bitter victims in his wake.

While such behavior is not unusual in Genoa City, where nearly every character has resorted to deceitful tactics at some point or another, Adam has taken his schemes to new heights. In fact, he has committed the most heinous of crimes — murder — on five separate occasions! Let's delve into the lives claimed by the youngest, and most dangerous, Newman son.