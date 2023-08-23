Lisa Kudrow Has Fond Behind-The-Scenes Memories Of Friends During Her Pregnancy

A large part of what made "Friends" such a beloved sitcom was the undeniable chemistry — and thus, believability — of the cast members' relationships. Their real-life friendships translated onto the screen in heartwarming, exciting, and hilarious ways, including when "Friends" picked up a storyline inspired by Lisa Kudrow's real life.

When Kudrow, who played the eccentric "Smelly Cat" songstress Phoebe Buffay, became pregnant in real life, "Friends" writers decided to include it in the sitcom's 4th and 5th Seasons by having Phoebe become a surrogate for her brother and his wife. (Phoebe had triplets, but Kudrow had a single pregnancy: A boy named Julian Murray Stern.)

In a testament to the ensemble's genuine friendships, Kudrow shared how the cast included her baby in their pre-show huddle in a 2018 interview with People. The backstage confab consisted of each cast member saying "love you" to each other, and during Seasons 4 and 5, that included Julian.