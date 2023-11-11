The Complete Transformation Of James Hewitt

The name James Hewitt might not ring a lot of bells at first, but back in the 1990s, he was quite well known in the United Kingdom. This was perhaps not for the best reasons, though. The big reveal that catapulted Hewitt into public consciousness was the five-year affair he had with Princess Diana while she was still married to Prince Charles. Most of the press coverage afterward did not paint Hewitt in a favorable light; whether he actually deserved it or not is for you to decide.

Over the years, he would be dubbed a couple of different nicknames, such as "Love Rat" and "Cad." At one point, the BBC even noted that his involvement with Diana had made him a "social outcast." He has also been accused of being Prince Harry's biological father, despite numerous denials of this from both Prince Harry and Hewitt themselves. Indeed, a lot of trouble has followed him. But there's more to him than just these controversies. He is also a military veteran and an experienced horse rider and polo player.

Despite the intensive coverage of Hewitt and Princess Diana's relationship by various outlets, there are still a lot of gray areas. What exactly went on behind the scenes? The conflicting accounts of their relationship make the quest for the truth a difficult one. What we know for certain is that Hewitt's life was never the same after his relationship with Princess Diana ended.