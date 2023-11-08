These Are The Kids Of The Friends Cast Members
Nearly two decades have passed since "Friends" ended. It doesn't seem like it though, since indulging in endless reruns of the iconic '90s sitcom seems to be a global phenomenon without an expiry date. Matthew Perry's death in 2023, for instance, propelled the show back to No. 1 on American streaming platforms as the world processed an emotional moment together. Then again, with the kind of friends we found in Rachel, Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, and Ross, who wouldn't want to keep returning to the show every now and then?
For the most devoted fans — whose count runs in the millions, if not billions — the sextet comprising Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer came to define a dynamic so enchanting that years later, we're still eager to know what's going on in our on-screen friends' lives. Most of the show's main cast members went on to marry and have children, many of whom are hustling toward the spotlight like their parents. Some others branched out and away from the glare of cameras, opting for more private vocations.
Naturally, these born stars can't escape the radiance of their parents' timeless "Friends" legacies — and they have a thought or two to spare about it, too. Keep reading to know all about the kids of the "Friends" cast members and the relationship they share with their parents, as well as their unceasing fame.
Coco is the spitting image of her mom Courteney Cox
Coco Arquette is living proof that glamor is totally inheritable. Known as the daughter of Courteney Cox — whose legacy as a classic '90s babe is one for the books — Coco is already turning heads. But then again, her fame was all but destined, given that she became a mini-celebrity the moment she was born to the "Friends" star in 2004. Coco came to Cox and her then-husband David Arquette after a string of miscarriages, she told NBC News. Not unlike her beloved Monica Geller, Cox was keen on motherhood and the pair opted for in vitro fertilization. Cox and David split in 2013 but continue to co-parent Coco — although they are not her only source of parental love.
Just as fans imagine Monica would have to her on-screen BFF Rachel Green, Cox conferred the godmother honor to Jennifer Aniston, who makes no small show of the affection she has for her dear "Cocolicious." During several emotional moments from Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023, Aniston and Coco could be seen leaning on each other for comfort. Though Cox has been candid about the ordeals of raising a teenager — "This is not a girl to sit at home, and if she is, she's in her room, door shut," she told People — she shares a close bond with her daughter, who is taking after her singing and acting talents.
Matt LeBlanc put his career on hold for his daughter Marina
Matt LeBlanc's love for his daughter, Marina Pearl LeBlanc, is so priceless that even his Ferrari doesn't stand a chance. "The second I laid eyes on her, I was in love, and I had never felt that way before," he gushed to Mirror, saying that she could even crash his car and get away with it. He had Marina in 2004 with his ex-wife Melissa McKnight, whom he divorced in 2006 after a three-year marriage. Though she had parents who doted on her, Marina's childhood was far from easy.
Early in her life, she was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia, a condition that affects the brain and causes epileptic seizures. His commitment to Marina, as well as other personal crises, prompted Matt to briefly retreat from the acting world. Fortunately, the condition was eventually corrected and Marina came out stronger on the other side, enjoying loads of time with her famous father. From Rihanna to horse-riding, Matt indulged in everything that interested his daughter — though the opposite wasn't always true.
Marina was less than enamored by her dad's magnum opus role on "Friends," with the television star telling Ellen DeGeneres, "She just couldn't care less." Nevertheless, it seems like daddy dearest is insistent on keeping Marina out of the reach of men the likes of Joey Tribbiani. "Well, she'll start dating when she's 45, and then she'll be old enough to make her own decisions," Matt joked to Stellar magazine.
David Schwimmer co-parents his daughter Cleo with ex-wife Zoë Buckman
Just like Ross Geller had Ben, David Schwimmer has Cleo Buckman Schwimmer. The "Friends" star's only daughter was born in 2011 when he was still married to English artist Zoë Buckman. Fatherhood was a blessing David had long awaited, even before he began a relationship with Zoë. After his career-making sitcom ended its run, David admitted to feeling like his life was missing something major. "Basically, I don't think I'll truly be happy until I'm a father and a husband," he reportedly said, according to the World Entertainment News Network (via UPI). When his desires came to fruition some years later, David made sure to protect it with all his might.
Cleo spent much of her childhood strictly outside the spotlight. Only in recent years did David and Zoë, who parted ways in 2017, start giving fans glimpses of who their daughter is growing up to be. "She's a vegetarian, self-declared vegetarian," David said of his preteen daughter on the "Table Manners" podcast, highlighting her socially conscientious nature. Also touching upon the subject of faith, the "Madagascar" star said that he would like for his daughter to follow her own path.
Zoë suggested in an Instagram post that David and her make for a strong co-parenting team for Cleo, whose upbringing is far from orthodox — evidenced by her mother's artful social media. From partying with drag queens to coloring her hair pink, she's doing it all and more.
Lisa Kudrow's son Julian grew up to be a Friends fan
Julian Murray Stern has been a core member of "Friends" since before he was born. And, believe it or not, he was a regular on the legendary show across multiple episodes — well, to some degree. The only child of lead star Lisa Kudrow and her husband Michel Stern, Julian was actually in his mom's belly when the storyline of Phoebe Buffay's pregnancy was shot between the Season 4 and Season 5. Heartwarmingly enough, the show's star cast adopted him into their clique from the get-go. "The six of us would do a huddle backstage ... And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!'" the actor told People.
Julian, now an actor and cinematographer, practically grew up on the sets of the '90s sitcom. He was particularly taken by Kudrow's co-star Jennifer Aniston, whom he confused for his mother every time he saw her on television. As Kudrow said on "Conan," it led her to wonder: "Is this wishful thinking or do they have some kind of higher soul connection that I don't have with him?" That said, Julian took a while to be inducted into the "Friends" fan club and, per Kudrow, his appreciation for her iconic character was little more than an afterthought. Kudrow evidently passed on her funny genes to Julian, who doesn't shy away from embracing his goofy side on social media.
Maggie Wheeler has two daughters, Gemma and Juno
Maggie Wheeler has two daughters and — in the timeless words of Janice Litman-Goralnik — "Oh, my god!" Could they be any more gorgeous? Juno Wheeler and Gemma Wheeler were born in the shadow of stardom but grew up to navigate independent careers away from Maggie's television celebrity. Like her mom, Gemma displayed showbiz inclinations and obtained a degree in acting from Chapman University in Orange, California. An aspiring actor and director with several college films to her name, she has committed herself to all kinds of art as, in her own wise words, "it may be the only thing that brings my life into perfect focus." Juno, meanwhile, found a humanitarian calling as a social worker and trauma therapist.
Through her glory days as an actor, Maggie made sure to devote huge chunks of her time to her children, whom she shares with her sculptor husband Daniel Wheeler. In an interview with Closely Observed Frames, she recalled how she gave up a choir leadership opportunity to be with her daughters who were then very young: "I said at the time thank you but this is the first time I've taken a break from my kids in ten years, it will probably be another ten before I do it again." Now adults, Maggie and Daniel's daughters are more than cognizant of their mother's legacy; Gemma, the more active of the two on social media, once even recreated her mom's iconic "Friends" catchphrase on TikTok (via PopSugar).
Jack and Darby aren't starstruck by their dad Paul Rudd's career
Paul Rudd may be a Marvel actor and ageless A-lister, but at home, he's just dad. The "Ant-Man" star has made no bones about his kids, Jack Rudd and Darby Rudd, whom he shares with his wife Julie Yeager, being nonchalant about his glittering Hollywood career. For starters, the young ones took a long time to even come to terms with the idea. Speaking to Today, Paul recalled how growing up, his son Jack thought he worked at the movie theater since he saw him up on a poster there. "Which I thought was very cute," he gushed. "I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together."
His children's grounded disconnect with his star status seems to be a consequence of Paul, known to be a private celebrity himself, keeping them away from the spotlight. It's probably why all they could say was "ugh" when People named him Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. Even when Paul's daughter watched "Friends," it wasn't her dad's portrayal of Mike Hannigan that initially struck her. "The first thing she said is, 'What was going on with your hair?' and then, like, 'Ew, that sweater,'" he recounted on "Watch What Happens Live." Though they keep their dad humble, the kids love accompanying Paul everywhere, from Super Bowl events to Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies.
Jane Sibbett shares three children with her ex-husband
Jane Sibbett evidently created a creative legacy strong enough to inspire her children — all three of them — to follow in her footsteps. The first child she welcomed in the '90s during her now-dissolved marriage to producer Karl Fink was Ruby Fink. An avid reader from a young age, Ruby grew up to indulge her childhood interest in detective novels by becoming an author of the genre herself, best known for a series of young adult mystery fiction. Sibbett's cinematographer son Kai Fink is far more camera-facing than his older sibling — which is only justified, given that his earliest days in this world date back to the set of "Friends."
Sibbett revealed to News.com.au that she could have landed the starring role of Rachel Green, if it hadn't been for her real-time pregnancy that wouldn't align with the storyline. She bowed out of the program, only to be called back soon after she gave birth to Kai to join the show. "Two days after I delivered my son he and I were on the set. I was in a milky haze," she recalled. Though Carol Willick remained a near-constant presence throughout the run of "Friends," Sibbett was able to balance her work-home life smoothly. "I was able to raise my children and I got offered some really sweet projects," she told The Guardian. Sibbett's youngest daughter Violet Fink is an up-and-coming actor best known for the short film "Somewhere Safe."
Tom Selleck's kids Hannah and Kevin took up interesting careers
Contrary to his "Friends" character of Dr. Richard Burke who was hesitant about fatherhood, actor Tom Selleck is the proud father of two children. In fact, so resolute was he about the idea of becoming a parent that he bowed out of the stage at the peak of his '80s reign over television screens (and hearts) as the popular star of "Magnum, P.I." A year into his marriage with Jillie Mack, Tom welcomed a daughter named Hannah Selleck. "I quit 'Magnum' to have a family. It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance," he told People. Hannah was raised on a California ranch by her parents, who felt that a life on the farm would be optimal for her growth. In keeping with her country roots, Hannah grew up to become a professional equestrian.
Before Hannah came into his life, Tom had already undergone a first-hand experience of fatherhood with Kevin Selleck, his adopted son from his first marriage to model Jacqueline Ray. While the marriage didn't last far beyond a decade, Tom remained a father figure to Kevin. According to Radar, he's supported his son through a number of hardships throughout his life. Though his children are off on their own journeys now, Tom is committed to them. As he put it to Parade, "You never stop being a dad even though your kids are grown."
Helen Baxendale has three children with very unique names
With shows like "An Unsuitable Job for a Woman" and "Cold Feet" under her belt, Helen Baxendale was already an established actor in England. But it was her cross-continental stint on "Friends" as the popular love-hate character of Emily Waltham that gave her a real teaser of what unbridled mass fame could look like — and that was her cue to relinquish all that impending glory. "I had a little glimpse of what fame holds, and I decided it held a load of nothing. It contained nothing that mattered," she told the Daily Mail, describing that lifestyle as a "gilded prison." She had bigger things waiting for her anyway.
Not long after "Friends," Baxendale welcomed her first child with her longtime partner David L. Williams. Nell Marmalade Baxendale-Williams — named after the fictional character of Marmalade Atkins who fascinated Baxendale during her childhood — followed in her mom's footsteps and became an actor, with titles like "Game of Thrones" and "The Good Liar" among her credits. Believe it or not, Baxendale and Williams' other two kids' names are equally (if not more) unique: Eric Mustard Williams and Vincent Mash Williams.
Though she made a timely, no-regrets exit from Hollywood, stereotypes about working mothers in showbiz continued to haunt Baxendale in interviews. "It was so sexist. All they went on about was: 'How do you manage as a mother?'" she recalled for Independent, describing it as an off-putting experience.
Giovanni Ribisi has twins and a super artistic older daughter
Much like Frank Buffay Jr., his memorable character on "Friends," Giovanni Ribisi has three children in real life. (Spoiler alert: None of them are named Chandler.) With his ex-wife Mariah O'Brien, Giovanni welcomed Lucia Ribisi. The actor couple's daughter was blessed with their creative genes — a fact that became increasingly evident as she grew up to become an accomplished artist, rubbing shoulders with fashion honchos the likes of Saint Laurent and Hedi Slimane when she was only a teen. "A lot of the people around me are trying to get me to slow down. ... But my work is my priority," she sagely declared to W magazine.
Like any young contemporary creator, Lucia isn't afraid to dig into her past and present it in her work. "A lot of my work has been about growing up in a tumultuous situation," she said, while admitting that she didn't have much recollection of her parents' time together. Lucia is seemingly close to her mom, jet setting across continents with her. "It felt really dreamy to be able to take her on a trip like this that was like my first entry into adulthood," she gushed to Vogue about the duo's trip to Paris for a fashion show. Giovanni, meanwhile, has built a second family with his partner Emily Ward and their twins, Enzo and Maude. The foursome live together in a Los Angeles home that Ward herself designed.
Elliott Gould has three children – including one with a music legend
Jack Geller was easily one of the best father figures on "Friends" — and Elliott Gould, his real-life alter ego, has been no different to his own kids. The veteran actor has three children, the first of whom he welcomed with Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand when the two were married during the 1960s. Jason Gould was endowed with the best of his parents' genes, going on to garner renown as both an actor and a musician.
He got an earlier start than most by appearing alongside his mother in the 1972 film "Up the Sandbox." But, like many celebrity kids who get acquainted with the hassles of fame young, Jason developed an aversion to the limelight. He told SFGate, "When I was a kid I couldn't go anywhere without photographers in our face ... I don't like cameras snapping in my face." Elliott's other two children, Samuel Gould and Molly Gould, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Bogart, have also largely stayed out of the public eye.
Elliott's youthful spirit has stayed with him far past his youth much like Jack's did, and he has learned many life lessons from his children, with whom he shares a close relationship. In a 1978 interview with The Washington Post, he shared, "[Molly] said to me when she was five, 'It doesn't matter how long you live as long as you know you're living, right, Dad?'"
Elle Macpherson's sons Flynn and Cy are as glam as their supermodel mom
Elle Macpherson established a dazzling career as one of the world's most famous catwalk stars; so famous, that her sensational sobriquet "The Body" is enough to identify her even today. The supermodel seems to be passing the baton to the next generation: Flynn Busson and Cy Busson. Macpherson welcomed them with her former partner Arpad Busson, a renowned French financier who was later engaged to Hollywood icon Uma Thurman. Though Arpad moved on from his relationship with Macpherson, the ex-pair continued to co-parent their boys into fine young men who are now living up to their mom's legacy.
In recent years, Flynn and Cy have been spotted out and about as Macpherson's plus-ones at fashion events. Given their strong genes, it was always considered to be only a matter of time before Flynn and Cy took the modeling route like their mom, who captivated a wide fanbase as the charming Janine Lacroix on "Friends." It was only in 2019 that this fully transpired with a family cover shoot for Vogue Australia. "We kept the children out of the public eye," she said, explaining that this phenomenon of her modeling with her sons had been a long time coming. "Now, with Instagram, the boys are public and they make their own choices." Macpherson's sons share a great mutual love for the outdoors — and, of course, their mom.