Why Bravo Star Josh Flagg And Ex Bobby Boyd Got A Divorce

"Million Dollar Listing" realtor Josh Flagg is a Bravo TV star with nearly 20 years of experience and two billion dollars in property sales. Flagg, a member of the LGBTQ community, also made waves with his marriage to Bobby Boyd and their subsequent divorce. Flagg and Boyd married on September 10, 2017, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. However, in March 2022, five years after their union, the couple announced their separation.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Flagg stated that he and Boyd parted ways due to "the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves." Flagg further said that their decision was not impulsive and was well thought out. To corroborate this, the realtor revealed on "Million Dollar Listing" Los Angeles that they had a "three-month trial separation" before deciding on the divorce (via Bravo TV). Despite Flagg's assertions, an impromptu interview with his ex, Bobby Boyd, hints at a different story.