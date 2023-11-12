What We Know About Hallmark Star Katrina Bowden's Divorce From Ben Jorgensen

If only life could be like a Hallmark movie: You meet your soulmate, fall in love, and live happily ever after. Unfortunately, fate doesn't work that way for even the stars of the network's infamous romance movies. Just ask Katrina Bowden.

The "Love on the Slopes" actor filed for divorce from her then-husband, Ben Jorgensen, in December 2020. The news of the split was shocking due to the couple's solid relationship history. Friends-to-lovers, Bowden and Jorgensen met when she was in high school. Life pulled them apart for a little while, but they found their way back to one another in 2011, dating for two years before getting married in 2013. So, when they officially announced their separation almost 8 years later, fans wondered what went wrong.

Jorgensen and Bowden initially kept pretty quiet about the details of their divorce. However, the musician eventually opened up about how the ending of their relationship strongly influenced his art, providing insight into what went wrong between the pair.